Apple’s iPhone X YouTube Coverage, iPhone X Gestures – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-01

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet talk about Apple’s iPhone X YouTube pre-launch strategy, plus they fill you in on some iPhone X-specific gestures.
TDO 2017-11-01: Apple's iPhone X YouTube Coverage
- iPhone X YouTube coverage
- BoredAtWork
- Sara Dietschy
- FASHION Magazine
- Highsobiety
- Popular Science
- Soldier Knows Best
- iPhone X: How to Get to the Home Screen
- iPhone X: How to Access Control Center
