Deconstructing the “Apple is Greedy” Argument – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-06

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at TechCrunch’s list of reasons why Apple is a greedy company and share their thoughts on whether or not they got it right.

TDO 2018-08-06: Deconstructing the "Apple is Greedy" Argument Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at TechCrunch’s list of reasons why Apple is a greedy company and share their thoughts on whether or not they got it right.