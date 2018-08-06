Deconstructing the “Apple is Greedy” Argument – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-06

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at TechCrunch’s list of reasons why Apple is a greedy company and share their thoughts on whether or not they got it right.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-08-06: Deconstructing the "Apple is Greedy" Argument
- Deconstructing TechCrunch’s “Apple is a greedy company” list
- The greedy ways Apple got to a $1 Trillion
- With Thursday Close, Apple Just $9 Trillion from Becoming First $10 Trillion Company
