Apple Kills the iPod nano and shuffle, Building a Hackintosh – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-28

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano, plus we learn more about building a Hackintosh computer.

TDO 2017-07-28: Apple Kills the iPod nano and shuffle

2:10 PM Jul. 28th, 2017 | 00:23:07 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

