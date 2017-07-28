Apple Kills the iPod nano and shuffle, Building a Hackintosh – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-28

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano, plus we learn more about building a Hackintosh computer.
TDO 2017-07-28: Apple Kills the iPod nano and shuffle
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano, plus we learn more about building a Hackintosh computer.
Sponsors
The Eve Degree from Elgato is a HomeKit compatible sensor that tracks the temperature, humidity, and air pressure in your home or out doors. It’s sleek aluminum body looks great, and the built-in display makes easy to read without looking at your iPhone.
- The Day Steve Jobs Launched the iPod and Changed Apple Forever
- If You Want to Buy an iPod nano, Here’s Where You Can Find One
- Jeff Butts gives us a Hackintosh update
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed