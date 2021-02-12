Bryan Chaffin and Mac OS Ken (Ken Ray) discuss the really weird world of Apple leaks and rumors, including how to navigate them and how they try to cover them as journalists. They also talk about how to measure Apple’s success, or more specifically, how a lot of folks outside the Apple world seem to measure Apple’s success.

Apple Leaks, Measuring Apple's Success, w/Ken Ray - ACM 543

8:12 PM Feb. 11th, 2021 | 00:54:44

