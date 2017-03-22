Apple Loves Outdated Tech and Gives up on Social Media, Plus Electrified LEGO – ACM 403

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple appears to be increasingly comfy offering yesterday’s technology at today’s prices, and Bryan and Jeff are all cranky about it. They also talk about Brixo, chrome-plated and electrified LEGO bricks, and Apple’s new Clips app and what it means for social media. Oh, and Jeff had to edit out an F-bomb because Bryan got all ranty.

7:34 PM Mar. 22nd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Apple Context Machine logo

Sources referenced in this episode:

