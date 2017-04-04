Apple gave the Mac Pro a minor processor and GPU refresh after only three years, but also surprised us by talking about the plans for its pro-level desktop computer. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts and reactions to Apple’s out of character announcements.
Apple's Surprise Mac Pro Announcements - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-04
Sponsors
Eero home WiFi mesh networking gives you better performance and more reliable coverage with easy setup from your iPhone. The 3-pack kit has a new lower price at $399 and the 2-pack is $299.