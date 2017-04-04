Apple gave the Mac Pro a minor processor and GPU refresh after only three years, but also surprised us by talking about the plans for its pro-level desktop computer. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts and reactions to Apple’s out of character announcements.

Apple's Surprise Mac Pro Announcements - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-04 Apple gave the Mac Pro a minor processor and GPU refresh after only three years, but also surprised us by talking about the plans for...