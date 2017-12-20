Our Apple Management Suggestions, Converging macOS and iOS, Understanding Coinbase – ACM 442

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

So many topics, so little time! In this episode, Bryan and Jeff address a listener question asking about Apple’s management structure. they also discuss whether or not Apple plans to merge iOS and macOS, and the cap the show with a detailed exploration of the exploding world of cryptocurrency, especially Coinbase.

7:22 PM Dec. 20th, 2017 | 01:06:13 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

