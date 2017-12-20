So many topics, so little time! In this episode, Bryan and Jeff address a listener question asking about Apple’s management structure. they also discuss whether or not Apple plans to merge iOS and macOS, and the cap the show with a detailed exploration of the exploding world of cryptocurrency, especially Coinbase.
Our Apple Management Suggestions, Converging macOS and iOS, Understanding Coinbase – ACM 442
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Project Marzipan, Apple’s Change Resistance Problem – TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-20
- Apple Has Plans for Unified Mac, iPhone, and iPad Apps
- Coinbase Adds Bitcoin Cash Wallet, GDAX Adds Bitcoin Cash Trading [Update]
- Rocky Debut for Bitcoin Cash on Coinbase/GDAX as Trading Set to Resume
- Coinbase
