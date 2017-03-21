Introducing the Apple Market Forum Conference- TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-21

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

There’s a new conference coming this summer for Apple device users called Apple Market Forum. Event organizers Dave Hamilton and Paul Kent join Jeff Gamet to talk about the conference, share why they’re starting the event, and explain who it’s for.

1:00 PM Mar. 21st, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

