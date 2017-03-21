There’s a new conference coming this summer for Apple device users called Apple Market Forum. Event organizers Dave Hamilton and Paul Kent join Jeff Gamet to talk about the conference, share why they’re starting the event, and explain who it’s for.
Introducing the Apple Market Forum Conference- TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-21
