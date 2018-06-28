Apple’s Media Bundle Plans, Drinking with Captain Kirk – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-28

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss the possibility of an Apple Music and television show streaming bundle, plus the talk about Captain Kirk’s whiskey.
TDO 2018-06-28: Apple's Media Bundle Plans
- Apple Considering an All-in-one Apple Music, TV, and Magazine Subscription Package
- Captain Kirk Has His Own Bourbon
