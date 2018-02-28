Apple Enters Medicine, Vero Viability, Cellebrite Insecurity – ACM 451

Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
Apple Medicine, Vero, Cellebrite - ACM 451
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Launching its Own Primary Health Care Service for Employees
- Vero Social Network
- Company Cellebrite Makes a Scary Claim Regarding Unlocking iPhones
- Hobo Nickel Instagram Accounts: tempvs.fvgit, j.h.ranger_artworks, saburovart
- Bryan’s Band from 1987 (and really, don’t watch it!!)
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells