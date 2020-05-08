Apple More Responsive, Still Has Some Marie Antoinette, w/John Kheit - ACM 528

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to look at a couple of contradictory things about Apple. The first is that there is no doubt that Apple under Tim Cook is more responsive to customers than it was under Steve Jobs. And yet, Apple still has some “let them eat cake” Marie Antoinette aspects about it, too.

