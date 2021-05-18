Adrian Weckler joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss the imminent arrival of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio to Apple Music. It’s cool, but are many people actually going to notice the difference?

Apple Music Going Lossless, but Will Anyone Really Notice? Adrian Weckler joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss the imminent arrival of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio to Apple Music. It’s cool, but are many people actually going to notice the difference?