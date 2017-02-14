Apple Music’s Reality TV Plans – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-14

Apple is making a push into original video content for Apple Music with Planet of the Apps and other shows. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at how reality TV fits in with Apple’s plans. They also look at the state of personal privacy with smart TVs and more.

