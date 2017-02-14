Apple Music’s Reality TV Plans – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-14

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple is making a push into original video content for Apple Music with Planet of the Apps and other shows. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at how reality TV fits in with Apple’s plans. They also look at the state of personal privacy with smart TVs and more.

Apple Music's Reality TV Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-14

1:26 PM Feb. 14th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple is making a push into original video content for Apple Music with Planet of the Apps and other shows. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton...

Sponsors

Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue Apron. TMO Daily Observations listeners get three free meals from your first order and free delivery!

GoDaddy wants to help your make your small business an online success with its 24-hour support and tools to transform your ideas and personal initiative into success. Use discount code TDO30 at checkout for 30% off all new orders.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account