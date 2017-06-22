Apple Music and the Record Labels, Macs in Education – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-22

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet Apple working to renegotiate how much money it pays to record labels for Apple Music, plus they dive into the state of Macs in education.
TDO 2017-06-22: Apple Music and the Record Labels
