Apple’s Mystery Manufacturing Space, Intel’s 7 nm Problem – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-23

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s mystery manufacturing space in Silicon Valley, plus they look at Intel’s 7 nm chip manufacturing conundrum.

