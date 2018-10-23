Apple’s Mystery Manufacturing Space, Intel’s 7 nm Problem – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-23

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s mystery manufacturing space in Silicon Valley, plus they look at Intel’s 7 nm chip manufacturing conundrum.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-10-23: Apple's Mystery Manufacturing Space

1:21 PM Oct. 23rd, 2018 | 00:22:34

Sponsors

