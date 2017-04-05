Along with the promise of new a new Mac Pro yesterday, Apple also said it’s going to get back into the pro display business, too. John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s plans, plus they look at Broadcom’s WiFi chip security flaw.

Apple's New Display Plans, Broadcom's WiFi Chip Security Flaw - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-05 Along with the promise of new a new Mac Pro yesterday, Apple also said it’s going to get back into the pro display business, too....