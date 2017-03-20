Apple is a master of making profits, and an expert and keeping its money out of government hands. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to offer their thoughts on Apple’s tax practices in New Zealand and other countries.
Apple Goes Tax-free in New Zealand - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-20
- Apple Pays Zilch in New Zealand Taxes on $4.2 Billion in Sales
