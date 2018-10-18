Apple’s October 30 Media Event, iPhone X Versus iPhone X – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-18

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s just announced October 30th media event in New York City, plus they debate which is a better upgrade: iPhone XR or a used iPhone X.

TDO 2018-10-18: Apple's October 30 Media Event Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s just announced October 30th media event in New York City, plus they debate which is a better upgrade: iPhone XR or a used iPhone X.