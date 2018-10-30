John Martellaro and Andrew Orr discuss today’s Apple Media Event, “There’s More in the Making,” with host Kelly Guimont.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Media Event Aftermath – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-30
- Apple’s “There’s More In The Making” event was just this morning!
- Apple Intros New MacBook Air with Retina Display
- Apple Updates Mac mini with More Cores, More RAM, More Storage
- Apple’s New Mac mini is Late But So Very Pleasing
- Apple Announces New iPad Pro with Face ID and USB-C
