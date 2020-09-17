Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry dig into everything they love about Apple One, Apple’s new bundled services plan. They also have Apple Watch fighting Apple Watch for Charlotte’s affections, and they even have a winner!
Apple One, Fitness+, Apple Watch vs. Apple Watch, w/Charlotte Henry
Sponsors
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/ACM and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
One Comment Add a comment
Thanks for trying to make the infomercial sound interesting, or even watching it for us, so we don’t have to. I got as far as – only watch&iPad today, tasteless clever but tedious special effects – and I was out, after 3 minutes. Those pseudo drone flyovers and building fly-throughs were jarringly fake at WWDC, but they’re just getting embarrassing now. We know it’s 100% green screen, and that’s off-putting enough, just get to the point (once) – we’re not a captive audience anymore, and patience is wearing thin… Apple!
I truly admire the tenacity of TMO staff and management. You have my gratitude. I got up at 3am to watch the thing. I was blissfully asleep again at 3:05 with not the slightest FOMO.