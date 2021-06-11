Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s WWDC keynote and software announcements, their favorite new features, and where they think Apple may be taking their products.

Apple's OS Announcements, New Features, Directions, w/Jeff Gamet - ACM 548

8:34 PM Jun. 10th, 2021 | 01:02:33

Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple's WWDC keynote and software announcements, their favorite new features, and where they think Apple may be taking their products.

