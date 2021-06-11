Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s WWDC keynote and software announcements, their favorite new features, and where they think Apple may be taking their products.
Apple's OS Announcements, New Features, Directions, w/Jeff Gamet - ACM 548
Sources referenced in this episode:
-
- TMO’s WWDC 2021 Coverage
- WWDC 2021: The Next Version of macOS is Called… Monterey
- Key macOS Monterey Features Only Work M1 Macs
