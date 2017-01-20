Apple’s OS Strategy, Netflix on the TV App – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-20

It’s time for Apple to rethink it’s operating system strategy, according to TMO’s own John Martellaro. John, along with Dave Hamilton, join Jeff Gamet today to talk about how Apple could look at its mobile and desktop operating systems in the future, plus they share their thoughts on Netflix’s feeble showing in the TV app.

