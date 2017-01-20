It’s time for Apple to rethink it’s operating system strategy, according to TMO’s own John Martellaro. John, along with Dave Hamilton, join Jeff Gamet today to talk about how Apple could look at its mobile and desktop operating systems in the future, plus they share their thoughts on Netflix’s feeble showing in the TV app.
Apple's OS Strategy, Netflix on the TV App - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-20
Sponsors
Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue Apron. TMO Daily Observations listeners get three free meals for two and free delivery!
GoDaddy wants to help your make your small business an online success with its 24-hour support and tools to transform your ideas and personal initiative into success. Use discount code TDO30 at checkout for 30% off all new orders.
- Apple’s Multiple OS Family Used to Be a Good Idea
- Netflix Joins Apple’s TV App, Sort Of
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed