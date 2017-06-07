Apple Pay Cash, Planet of the Apps – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-07

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join jeff Gamet to look at Apple Pay Cash, plus they share their first impressions on Apple’s Planet of the Apps premiere.

TDO 2017-06-07: Apple Pay Cash

1:21 PM Jun. 7th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Take control of your email and inbox with SaneBox. It pre-filters your messages and learns what you want to see most, reminds you to follow up on email, and more. You don’t have to learn a new app, either, because it works with the email client you already use. You can try out SaneBox free for two weeks, and TDO listeners gets a special $15 credit towards a subscription at the SaneBox website.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Planet of the Apps first impressions

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2017 coverage sponsored by:

  • GigSky
  • Other World Computing
  • Readdle
  • SaneBox
  • iMazing

