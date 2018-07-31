Apple Pay Dominance, NFC in HomePod – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-31

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple Pay’s projected dominance in contactless payments, plus Andrew explains why he’d like to see NFC in Apple’s HomePod.
TDO 2018-07-31: Apple Pay Dominance
- Apple Pay to Make Up Half of All Contactless Payments by 2020
- Andrew’s case for adding NFC to Apple’s HomePod
