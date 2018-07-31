Apple Pay Dominance, NFC in HomePod – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-31

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple Pay’s projected dominance in contactless payments, plus Andrew explains why he’d like to see NFC in Apple’s HomePod.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-07-31: Apple Pay Dominance

1:37 PM Jul. 31st, 2018 | 00:20:13

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple Pay’s projected dominance in contactless payments, plus Andrew explains why he’d like to see NFC in Apple’s HomePod.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account