Some big retailers don’t seem interested in Apple Pay, and Apple is having a fight over adoption in Australia. Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the state of Apple Pay and talk about what they see in the future for contactless payment systems.
The State of Apple Pay - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-13
One Comment Add a comment
I use Apple Pay whenever I can, if we don’t use it then we will lose it.