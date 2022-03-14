Apple’s Peek Performance Event, and Bryan Spends Some Money

Bryan and Jeff look at Apple’s just-announced iPhone SE 3, M1 iPad Air, the Mac Studio, and 27-inch Studio Display. Bryan also amazes us with how much money he spent on Apple gear this week.

Bryan and Jeff share their thoughts on Apple's "Peek Performance" media event, including the iPhone SE 3, the new Boba Fett phone color, M1 iPad Air, and the Mac Studio and Studio Display. Bryan also tries to justify all the money he just spent, and Jeff tries to stay awake.

