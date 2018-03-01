How to Spot Apple Phishing Scams, When to Buy a New Apple Watch – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-01

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at ways to spot phishing emails, plus they discuss the conundrum of when to buy a new Apple Watch.

TDO 2018-03-01: How to Spot Apple Phishing Scams

1:37 PM Mar. 1st, 2018 | 00:21:50 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

