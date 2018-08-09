Apple and Privacy Protection, Anki Vector Robot – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-09

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on whether or not Apple is doing enough to protect our privacy, plus they have some first impressions on Anki’s new Vector robot.

TDO 2018-08-09: Apple and Privacy Protection Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on whether or not Apple is doing enough to protect our privacy, plus they have some first impressions on Anki’s new Vector robot.