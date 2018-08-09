Apple and Privacy Protection, Anki Vector Robot – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-09

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on whether or not Apple is doing enough to protect our privacy, plus they have some first impressions on Anki’s new Vector robot.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-08-09: Apple and Privacy Protection
- Apple: Privacy Hero or Privacy Villain?
- Is Apple Really Your Privacy Hero?
- Anki Unveils Vector Home Robot with AI Learning
- Adam Christianson’s The Maccast
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed