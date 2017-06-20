Apple’s War on Product Leaks, Teaming Up with Health Gorilla – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-20

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s ongoing fight to stop product leaks, plus they take a look at Apple’s partnership with Health Gorilla for unified medical record management and tracking.

TDO 2017-06-20: Apple's War on Product Leaks Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s ongoing fight to stop product leaks, plus they take a look at Apple’s...