Apple Product Releases, Digital WWDC, and What-We-Wish-Apple-Made, with Charlotte Henry – ACM 529

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry discuss what seems like a blistering pace of new Apple products, even in the midst of a pandemic. Charlotte explains why she is so excited about the digital version of Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) coming in June, and they both look at the product they wish Apple would make.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Releases, Digital WWDC, We Wish Apple Made This, w/Charlotte Henry - ACM 529

11:56 PM May. 13th, 2020 | 00:52:12

Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry discuss what seems like a blistering pace of new Apple products, even in the midst of a pandemic. Charlotte explains why she is so excited about the digital version of Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) coming in June, and...

Sponsors

Visit macpaw.com/podcast to download CleanMyMac X today and use coupon code ACM2020 to receive 5% off. Upon visiting macpaw.com/podcast, click the “buy now” button, then scroll to the bottom of your screen to enter the code before completing your purchase.

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

One Comment Add a comment

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account