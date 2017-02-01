Apple turned in a record December quarter this week, and Bryan and Jeff look at the numbers. They also look at this one weird trick Apple did to goose Mac sales—the company released a new Mac. And for grins, they discuss some of the things Apple could do with the astounding $246 billion in cash the company has squirreled away.
Apple Profits, Mac Sales, and Fun with Apple's Cash Hoard - ACM 396
2 Comments Add a comment
you said “I’ll accept that” just before the ordering event, from your pronunciation it may have been interpreted as “Alexa that” – but the assumption would be Alexa remembered earlier words
egalitarian – misused for Socialist/Marxist – when proposing to distribute APPL cash hoard to everyone
whereas if it were distributed to shareholders it would make a nice $ 46 per share special dividend
that would serve to shore up a lot of retirement plans that hold APPL
it would also reward me for holding shares since 2001 by increasing my total profit by another 25%
meant AAPL of course