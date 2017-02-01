Apple Profits, Mac Sales, and Fun with Apple’s Cash Hoard – ACM 396

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple turned in a record December quarter this week, and Bryan and Jeff look at the numbers. They also look at this one weird trick Apple did to goose Mac sales—the company released a new Mac. And for grins, they discuss some of the things Apple could do with the astounding $246 billion in cash the company has squirreled away.

Apple Profits, Mac Sales, and Fun with Apple's Cash Hoard - ACM 396

9:16 PM Feb. 1st, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple turned in a record December quarter this week, and Bryan and Jeff look at the numbers. They also look at this one weird trick Apple...

Sponsors

Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue ApronApple Context Machine listeners get three meals free on your first order.

Apple Context Machine logo

Sources referenced in this episode:

2 Comments Add a comment

  1. HI

    you said “I’ll accept that” just before the ordering event, from your pronunciation it may have been interpreted as “Alexa that” – but the assumption would be Alexa remembered earlier words

    egalitarian – misused for Socialist/Marxist – when proposing to distribute APPL cash hoard to everyone

    whereas if it were distributed to shareholders it would make a nice $ 46 per share special dividend

    that would serve to shore up a lot of retirement plans that hold APPL

    it would also reward me for holding shares since 2001 by increasing my total profit by another 25%

    February 2, 2017 at 10:49 EST AM

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account