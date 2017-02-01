Apple Profits, Mac Sales, and Fun with Apple’s Cash Hoard – ACM 396

Apple turned in a record December quarter this week, and Bryan and Jeff look at the numbers. They also look at this one weird trick Apple did to goose Mac sales—the company released a new Mac. And for grins, they discuss some of the things Apple could do with the astounding $246 billion in cash the company has squirreled away.

