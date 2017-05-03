Apple’s Q2 Earnings Report, Microsoft Surface Laptop – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-03

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple reported some big numbers during its second quarter earnings report yesterday, and raised a few questions, too. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet look share their reactions to Apple’s iPhone and iPad sales, plus they have some thoughts on Microsoft’s just announced Surface Laptop, too.

Apple's Q2 Earnings Report, Microsoft Surface Laptop - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-03

1:30 PM May. 3rd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

