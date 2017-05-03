Apple reported some big numbers during its second quarter earnings report yesterday, and raised a few questions, too. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet look share their reactions to Apple’s iPhone and iPad sales, plus they have some thoughts on Microsoft’s just announced Surface Laptop, too.
Apple's Q2 Earnings Report, Microsoft Surface Laptop - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-03
