Apple Registers New Macs, Yelp’s Victory, and the Future of Cars – ACM 469

Bryan Chaffin

|

It seems Apple has registered 5 new Macs and iPads with a European regulatory agency. Better yet, the operating systems tagged to go with these not-yet-announced devices suggests they could come soon. Bryan Chaffin adn Jeff Gamet also discuss why you should be happy Yelp won a major court fight, regardless of whether you like Yelp. For their third segment, they take on viewer questions about this so-called car revolution.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

4:50 PM Jul. 5th, 2018 | 00:49:27

