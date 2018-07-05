Apple Registers New Macs, Yelp’s Victory, and the Future of Cars – ACM 469

It seems Apple has registered 5 new Macs and iPads with a European regulatory agency. Better yet, the operating systems tagged to go with these not-yet-announced devices suggests they could come soon. Bryan Chaffin adn Jeff Gamet also discuss why you should be happy Yelp won a major court fight, regardless of whether you like Yelp. For their third segment, they take on viewer questions about this so-called car revolution.

