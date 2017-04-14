Robots are finding their way into our homes, and John Martellaro thinks Apple needs to set the bar for quality and security. John, along with Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s place in the personal robot market, plus they look at today’s iPhone 8 leak showing the Touch ID sensor embedded in the display.
Apple and Robots, Latest iPhone 8 Leak - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-14
Sponsors
