Apple and Robots, Latest iPhone 8 Leak – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-14

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Robots are finding their way into our homes, and John Martellaro thinks Apple needs to set the bar for quality and security. John, along with Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s place in the personal robot market, plus they look at today’s iPhone 8 leak showing the Touch ID sensor embedded in the display.

1:40 PM Apr. 14th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

