Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

In this 400th episode of Apple Context Machine, John Kheit joins Bryan Chaffin to discuss rumors of iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple manufacturing, Tim Cook’s claim that Apple cares about pro users and creative pros in particular, the company’s supposed pipeline, and $AAPL’s record high valuation. Oh…and Nickleback.

Apple Rumors and Manufacturing, Tim Cook's Pipeline, and $AAPL - ACM 400

9:02 PM Mar. 1st, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

