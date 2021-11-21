Apple’s Self Repair Program and Smarthome Pain Points, with Jeff Gamet – ACM 561

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan
| Apple Context Machine Podcast
Apple Context Machine Logo
Download Audio

For a limited time, new users can get $10 in free Bitcoin when you sign up today at Coinbase.com/ACM

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet look at Apple’s new self repair program, including the regulatory environment that probably sparked it into being. They also discuss how even though they are smarthome enthusiasts, there are a lot of pain points getting in the way of the smarthome future they want.

Show Notes

Sources referenced in this episode:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.