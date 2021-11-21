Apple’s Self Repair Program and Smarthome Pain Points, with Jeff Gamet – ACM 561
For a limited time, new users can get $10 in free Bitcoin when you sign up today at Coinbase.com/ACM
Sponsors
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet look at Apple’s new self repair program, including the regulatory environment that probably sparked it into being. They also discuss how even though they are smarthome enthusiasts, there are a lot of pain points getting in the way of the smarthome future they want.
Show Notes
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Makes Device Repair Easier With Self Service Repair Program
- Apple’s Home Services Head Leaves, Destination Unknown
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan's Twitter
- Bryan's Instagram
- Bryan's blog: GeekTells
- Jeff Gamet's Twitter
- Jeff Gamet's Instagram
- Jeff Gamet's YouTube Channel