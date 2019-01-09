Apple’s Lame Emphasis on Services, 8K TVs Are the Future, with John Martellaro – ACM 496

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro hear Apple CEO Tim Cook talk up services and they explain why it makes them nervous. They also talk about the future of 8K TVs and how they will inevitably take over the industry.

Apple Services and 8K TVs, with John Martellaro - ACM 496 Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro hear Apple CEO Tim Cook talk up services and they explain why it makes them nervous. They also talk about the future of 8K TVs and how they will inevitably take over the industry.