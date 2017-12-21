The Apple Slowing Down iPhones Conspiracy, Pokémon GO and ARKit – TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-21

Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on Apple’s supposed iPhone throttling, plus they talk about how ARKit is helping apps like Pokémon GO.
TDO 2017-12-21: The Apple Slowing Down iPhones Conspiracy
Sponsors
VideoBlocks brings you all of the stock video footage, audio, and images you can imagine for a fraction of the cost of other services. It’s all royalty-free for personal and commercial projects, and new content is added regularly so there’s always something fresh to download. TDO listeners can get the Triple Bundle with unlimited video, audio, and image access for a full year for just $149 through December.