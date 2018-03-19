Sometimes things go very wrong with Apple’s tech support department. And hey, that’s why Mac Geek Gab is here to help. But what happens when MGG has issues with Apple’s support? They get answers is what happens, and then they share what they’ve learned about properly navigating that murky mess.
That’s not all they share, though, because you have your questions, too. Scheduled restarts, spam management, subtitles on your own movies, and more. Listen, learn, and enjoy!
MGG 701: Navigating The Apple Support Mire

Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 701 for Monday, March 19, 2018
- 00:02:31 Gary-Scheduled Restart
- 00:05:33 Steve-iOS Mail Spam
- 00:08:03 Chuck-GC-Add Subtitles to Home Movies?
- 00:11:15 Nathan-699-Bill’s Finder Crashes related to Drive Genius?
- 00:13:50 Patrick-QT-AT&T’s BOGO iPhone Promotion
- 00:15:34 David-Use AFP if SMB Cuts Out
- 00:22:06 Adrian-Managing iOS Devices
- 00:25:50 MDM on macOS and iOS
- 00:30:46 Dennis-Tale of Woe with a Wonky iPad
- 00:35:34 FaceID is slow
- 00:38:00 Elon Musk at SXSW
- 00:39:32 Eddy Cue at SXSW
- 00:41:34 Science Fair Movie
- 00:44:20 Getting answers from Apple about a pending repair
- 00:55:44 Chuck-Duplicate OS Updates?
- 00:58:31 David-Did my router hit a wall?
- 01:06:50 Bob-U-Verse and Eero together – Yep. They work but Eero in bridge mode
- 01:11:43 Rob-Mac boots to blank grey screen
- 01:16:41 MGG 701 Outtro
