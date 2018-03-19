Sometimes things go very wrong with Apple’s tech support department. And hey, that’s why Mac Geek Gab is here to help. But what happens when MGG has issues with Apple’s support? They get answers is what happens, and then they share what they’ve learned about properly navigating that murky mess.

That’s not all they share, though, because you have your questions, too. Scheduled restarts, spam management, subtitles on your own movies, and more. Listen, learn, and enjoy!