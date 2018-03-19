Navigating The Apple Support Mire – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 701

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Sometimes things go very wrong with Apple’s tech support department. And hey, that’s why Mac Geek Gab is here to help. But what happens when MGG has issues with Apple’s support? They get answers is what happens, and then they share what they’ve learned about properly navigating that murky mess.

That’s not all they share, though, because you have your questions, too. Scheduled restarts, spam management, subtitles on your own movies, and more. Listen, learn, and enjoy!

MGG 701: Navigating The Apple Support Mire

7:11 PM Mar. 19th, 2018 | 01:19:38 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sometimes things go very wrong with Apple’s tech support department. And hey, that’s why Mac Geek Gab is here to help. But what happens when MGG has issues with Apple’s support? They get answers is what happens, and then they share what they’ve learned about...

Sponsors

Sponsor: RoboForm Password Manager: With RoboForm, you will never need to remember or type your passwords again! Save all your logins for secure and easy access. Get $10 off Your RoboForm Everywhere subscription with code MGG.

Sponsor: Jamf Now: Jamf Now helps you manage your Apple devices from anywhere. You can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device — from anywhere. Jamf Now secures your stuff — so you can focus on your business instead. No IT expertise needed. Visit jamf.com/mgg for 3 free devices for life.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account