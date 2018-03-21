John’s Crazy Apple TV 4K Dolby Vision Adventure – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-21

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about what it took to get 4K Dolby Vision working with John’s Apple TV and entertainment center, plus they look at the confusing options for streaming HD and 4K content.
TDO 2018-03-21: Apple TV & 4K Dolby Vision
- John’s 4K TV adventure
- Most Everything to Know About Apple TV 4K
- Understanding Apple TV 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision
- 4K/UHD TV and Apple TV 4K Buying Tips
