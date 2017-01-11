Apple TV and Amazon Prime TV, iPad Rumors, Apple Departures – ACM 393

Nvidia is adding Amazon Prime TV to its Shield TV settop box, leaving Apple TV as one of the only devices that doesn’t support the #2 streaming service. Bryan and Jeff think Apple needs to fix this. They also look at some sketchy iPad rumors and talk about key departures from Apple’s executive ranks.

