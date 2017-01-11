Apple TV and Amazon Prime TV, iPad Rumors, Apple Departures – ACM 393

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Nvidia is adding Amazon Prime TV to its Shield TV settop box, leaving Apple TV as one of the only devices that doesn’t support the #2 streaming service. Bryan and Jeff think Apple needs to fix this. They also look at some sketchy iPad rumors and talk about key departures from Apple’s executive ranks.

Apple TV and Amazon Prime TV, iPad Rumors, Apple Departures - ACM 393

6:29 PM Jan. 11th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

