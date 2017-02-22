There’s a new set top box coming that shows what Apple TV could’ve been. John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to take a look at Caavo and its promise to unify our TV viewing experience.
What Apple TV Could've Been - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-22
- Here’s the TV Set-Top Box Apple Could Have Built: Caavo
