What Apple TV Could’ve Been – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-22

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

There’s a new set top box coming that shows what Apple TV could’ve been. John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to take a look at Caavo and its promise to unify our TV viewing experience.

1:52 PM Feb. 22nd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

