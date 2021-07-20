Bryan Chaffin joins host Charlotte Henry to reflect on recent Emmy success for Apple TV+, and discuss why he was right about the new musical comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’.

The Mac Observer's Media+ Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Apple TV+ Musical Schmigadoon! is Actually Good

1:21 PM Jul. 20th, 2021 |

Bryan Chaffin joins host Charlotte Henry to reflect on recent Emmy success for Apple TV+, and discuss why he was right about the new musical comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account