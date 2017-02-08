Apple may have some new plans for Apple TV now that they hired away Amazon’s Fire TV boss. Kelly Guimont joins Jeff Gamet to talk about Timothy Twerdahl’s now job as Apple TV’s vice president for product marketing, plus they look at what could be in store for the next Apple TV refresh.
Apple TV's New Marketing Boss - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-08
- Amazon’s Fire TV Boss Joins Apple TV Team
- Apple TV 5 predictions
