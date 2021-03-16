TMO’s Editor-in-Chief Bryan Chaffin returns to Media+ to discuss the significance of Apple TV+ getting its first Oscar nominations. He and host Charlotte Henry also discuss the growing amount of offshoot content Apple is making related to its shows.

The Mac Observer's Media+ Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Apple TV+ is Headed to The Oscars

3:04 PM Mar. 16th, 2021 | 00:32:34

TMO’s Editor-in-Chief Bryan Chaffin returns to Media+ to discuss the significance of Apple TV+ getting its first Oscar nominations. He and host Charlotte Henry also discuss the growing amount of offshoot content Apple is making related to its shows.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account