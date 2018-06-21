Apple’s Growing TV Series Lineup, the Long Overdue AirPower – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-21

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s growing stable of TV shows for its streaming video service, plus they have some thoughts on AirPower launching possibly a year after it was announced.
TDO 2018-06-21: Apple's Growing TV Series Lineup
Sponsors
- Apple Partners With Sesame Workshop For Video Content
- Kristin Wiig Drops Out of Apple’s ‘You Think It, I’ll Say It’ TV Series
- Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content for Apple Music
- Apple’s AirPower Wireless Charging Pad Not Coming Until September
