Apple’s Growing TV Series Lineup, the Long Overdue AirPower – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-21

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s growing stable of TV shows for its streaming video service, plus they have some thoughts on AirPower launching possibly a year after it was announced.

1:59 PM Jun. 21st, 2018 | 00:26:06

