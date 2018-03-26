Apple TV Shows Coming Next Year, Jimmy Iovine Stepping Back from Apple Music – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-26

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s time table for releasing its original TV shows, plus they talk about Jimmy Iovine reportedly scaling back his role in Apple Music.

TDO 2018-03-26: Apple TV Shows Coming in 2019

1:27 PM Mar. 26th, 2018 | 00:21:00 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

