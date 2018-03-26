Apple TV Shows Coming Next Year, Jimmy Iovine Stepping Back from Apple Music – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-26

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s time table for releasing its original TV shows, plus they talk about Jimmy Iovine reportedly scaling back his role in Apple Music.
TDO 2018-03-26: Apple TV Shows Coming in 2019
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s time table for releasing its original TV shows, plus they talk about Jimmy Iovine reportedly scaling back his role in Apple Music.
- Apple’s Original TV Shows to Debut March 2019
- Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content for Apple Music [Update]
- Jimmy Iovene reportedly stepping back form Apple Music
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed