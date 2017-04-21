Apple’s Unplanned Augmented Reality Leak – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-21

Apple’s employee injury reports are giving us a clue into the company’s augmented reality plans. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to talk about what Apple’s augmented reality plans may be, and how wearable technology may play in.

