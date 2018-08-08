Apple Versus Infowars, Pachinko TV Series – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-08

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple delisting the Infowars podcasts while leaving the app on the App Store, plus they share their thoughts on Apple’s deal for the Pachinko TV series and diversity in programming.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-08-08: Apple Versus Infowars

1:38 PM Aug. 8th, 2018 | 00:25:10

