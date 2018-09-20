Apple Watch for Android Phones, Notifications Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-20

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about whether or not Apple Watch will ever get Android phone support or become a stand alone device. They also have some tips for managing Notification in iOS 12 and watchOS 5.

TDO 2018-09-20: Apple Watch for Android Phones Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about whether or not Apple Watch will ever get Android phone support or become a stand alone device. They also have some tips for managing Notification in iOS 12 and watchOS 5.